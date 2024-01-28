Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Western Digital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $851,166,000 after buying an additional 1,931,325 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $609,708,000 after buying an additional 870,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,449,000 after buying an additional 212,758 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Western Digital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Western Digital by 7.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,711,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

