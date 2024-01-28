Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157.40 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 157 ($1.99). 2,451,022 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 642,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.90 ($1.84).

Wickes Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of £393.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,962.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Wickes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.