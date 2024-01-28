Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $154.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

