WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.25

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $43.15, with a volume of 16045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

