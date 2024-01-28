WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Shares Up 0.1%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.64. 2,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,450,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 86,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,250 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Company Profile

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

