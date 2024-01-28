Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,300 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 481,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get Woodward alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WWD

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $139.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Woodward has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $140.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $23,812,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.