WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$245.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$215.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.96% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSP. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.27.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSP

WSP Global Price Performance

WSP stock opened at C$196.06 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$164.32 and a 1 year high of C$196.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$187.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$186.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.11. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 7.8360248 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total transaction of C$360,208.66. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.