Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $64.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after buying an additional 8,644,054 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

