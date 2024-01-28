Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 0.6 %

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.86. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is presently -44.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

