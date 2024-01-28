Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $765,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 162.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Shares of JBLU opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.80. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

