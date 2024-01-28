Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after acquiring an additional 549,574 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,272,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,907,000 after acquiring an additional 220,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,592,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,331,000 after acquiring an additional 184,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,435,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after acquiring an additional 158,274 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.66 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

