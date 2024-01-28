Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 31,816 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,988,040 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $68.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of -104.68, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

