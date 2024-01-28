Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,402,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after buying an additional 10,168,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,877,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 14,498.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,274,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,081 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $35.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

