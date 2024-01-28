Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Schrödinger by 68.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Schrödinger by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Schrödinger by 12.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Schrödinger by 29.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Schrödinger stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.60. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

