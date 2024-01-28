Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,787,400,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PROG during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 19.0% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Stock Up 2.1 %

PROG stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens raised PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PROG

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.