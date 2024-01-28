Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 532 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of City worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of City by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of City in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of City by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Price Performance

CHCO opened at $106.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day moving average of $97.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. City Holding has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $115.89.

City Announces Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,681.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,681.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $31,477.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,861.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,922 shares of company stock valued at $288,130. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

