Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,439,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,156,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,302,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Oxford Industries stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.07. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.57. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OXM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $143,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

