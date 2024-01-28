Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 876 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at $502,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,490 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,003 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ PATK opened at $102.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.27. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

About Patrick Industries

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

