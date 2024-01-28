Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,152 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sabre by 63.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 69.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 100,714 shares of company stock worth $423,963 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Stock Performance

SABR opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $740.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sabre

About Sabre

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.