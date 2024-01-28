Zacks Research Comments on Acuity Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.73. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

AYI opened at $239.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.48. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $242.10.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

