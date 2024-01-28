Zacks Research Comments on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.25. The consensus estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current full-year earnings is $7.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

ADM stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,312,000 after purchasing an additional 87,752 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

