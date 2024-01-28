Zacks Research Comments on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.15. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.34 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

LECO opened at $224.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $152.36 and a 12 month high of $225.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 178,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.