Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,190 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FG. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,210,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 63.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 497,749 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the second quarter valued at about $9,054,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,567,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,026,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $48.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.