Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 20,662 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 678,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 480,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,139,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 329,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nano Dimension from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

NNDM stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $505.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.62. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 261.60%.

About Nano Dimension

(Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.