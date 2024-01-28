Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.53. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

