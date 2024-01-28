Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,395 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,834,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cryoport by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 127,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $741.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Read Our Latest Report on CYRX

Cryoport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

See Also

