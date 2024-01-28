Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,437 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 1,018.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 195,769 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in SI-BONE by 44.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 8.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 660,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 50,482 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 466.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 206,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at $552,000.

SI-BONE Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.89. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $30,752.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,846.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $468,015.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,871 shares of company stock worth $553,582. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

