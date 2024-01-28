Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 146.1% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 920,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 546,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,501,000 after acquiring an additional 307,396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,143,000 after acquiring an additional 223,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 22.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 217,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

LOB opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOB. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at $382,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,473.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

