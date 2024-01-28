Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $174,000 Stock Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Embecta were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Embecta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Embecta by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Embecta by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Embecta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Embecta by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Embecta Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.87. Embecta Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Embecta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

