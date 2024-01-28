Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $181,000 Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

CLDX opened at $36.57 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,854.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

