Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $181,000 Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 110.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 205.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 103,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

VIR opened at $9.55 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.01). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a negative net margin of 505.62%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

