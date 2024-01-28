Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Amundi boosted its stake in Hibbett by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Hibbett by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Hibbett by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Hibbett by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hibbett news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $129,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,464.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hibbett news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $129,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,464.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $803.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Stories

