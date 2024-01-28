Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,015 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.49. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANIP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $318,467.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 897,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,221,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $141,089.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $318,467.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 897,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,221,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,141 shares of company stock worth $4,124,067 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.