Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,312,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $22.20 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 6,217.39%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

