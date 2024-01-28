Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives $31.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZWS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZWS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ZWS opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,685.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Free Report

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.