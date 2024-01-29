10,200 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 742.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 334,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294,383 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,360 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

