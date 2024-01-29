13,038 Shares in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,063 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 416,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 883,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 360,347 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 326,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after buying an additional 274,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.27. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.81%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.