1,941 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,941 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 46,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,099 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45,426.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,429,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,204,000 after buying an additional 1,425,946 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

COP stock opened at $112.23 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day moving average is $116.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

