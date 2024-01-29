294,163 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 294,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 182,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.91 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

