7,543 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mplx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 337,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

