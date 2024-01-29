8,170 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FOUR. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.95.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,672.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,672.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $74.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $78.97.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.21 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.