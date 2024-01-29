Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $84,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO opened at $64.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

