Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,680,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.9% during the third quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 77,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $124.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 365.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

