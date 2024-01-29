Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $2,894,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 165.4% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $15,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $6,973,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,200 shares of company stock worth $56,060,050. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DASH opened at $108.24 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $109.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

