Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $689,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after buying an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,059,000 after buying an additional 1,610,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,333,000 after buying an additional 107,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 244,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,379,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $55.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.