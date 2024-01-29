Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $906,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Datadog by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $202,877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Datadog by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in Datadog by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $123.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,032.83, a PEG ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $136.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.17.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,069,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,930,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

