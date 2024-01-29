Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $63.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

