Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,035 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $35.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

