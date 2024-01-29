Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,003 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.52.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

