Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 17,041 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,041 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,438,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,760,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

PARA opened at $13.80 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

